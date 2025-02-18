US, Russia officials discuss Ukraine war in key figure's 'absence'

Major discussion about Ukraine's future took place in Saudi Arabia without any representative from the Eastern Europe country.
As reported by Associated Press, the top diplomats from Russia and United States met on Tuesday, February 18, to talk about improving ties and negotiating an end to the war in Ukraine.
This talk represented key changes in US foreign policy under President Donald Trump.
At the meeting, no Ukrainian official was present to discuss the faith of the country, which is slowly losing ground against Russian troops in a grinding war that began nearly three years ago.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country won’t accept any outcome from this week’s talks as Kyiv isn’t part of the forum.
Along with that, European allies have also expressed concerns about being sidelined from US-Russia’s dialogue.
The meeting was attended by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Russian Foreign Minister Sergy Lavrov and other senior officials, who are expected to mend the relations between the two countries.
Furthermore, this discussion in Riyadh is also a stepping stone for a future meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
A spokesperson for Russia, Dmitry Peskov informed press on Monday, February 17, that the conversation between the senior officials will primarily focused on "restoring the entire range of US-Russian relations, as well as preparing possible talks on Ukrainian settlement and organising a meeting of the two presidents."