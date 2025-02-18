US Social Security chief resigns amid clash with DOGE over sensitive data

US Social Security Administration head Michelle King stepped down from her position after a clash with Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
According to NBC, King resigned from her position this weekend after refusing a DOGE request to access sensitive government records at the Social Security Administration.
The White House spokesperson Harrison Fields confirmed that King has left the position in a statement saying, “President Trump has nominated the highly qualified and talented Frank Bisignano to lead the Social Security Administration, and we expect him to be swiftly confirmed in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the agency will be led by a career Social Security anti-fraud expert as the acting commissioner.”
“President Trump is committed to appointing the best and most qualified individuals who are dedicated to working on behalf of the American people, not to appease the bureaucracy that has failed them for far too long,” he continued.
Moreover, Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, a left-leaning group focused on protecting and expanding Social Security, told NBC that the acting commissioner was replaced because she would not give access to the “sensitive information.” Now King will be replaced with someone who will allow access to the data.
Altman also revealed that removing her from the position as head of the agency was a White House decision.
Notably, US President Donald has appointed Leland Dudek, a manager in charge of Social Security’s anti-fraud office, as acting commissioner for now.