Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk

Donald Trump falsely blames Ukraine for beginning the war after US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia.
According to BBC, the US president, while speaking to the reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Tuesday, February 19, 2025, claimed that he has the “power” to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.
When asked about Ukraine, who felt “disappointed” after it was not included in the negotiations.
He said, “Today I heard, ‘Oh, well, we weren’t invited.’ Well, you’ve been there for three years ... You should have never started it. You could have made a deal.”
Moreover, Trump also hinted about meeting the Russian president, saying that he will "probably" meet Vladimir Putin later in February.
The Republican president also slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for asking for a seat at the negotiation table but not giving the people the right to “say” anything by not holding elections in the country.
The 78-year-old argued, “We have a situation where we haven’t had elections in Ukraine, where we have essentially martial law in Ukraine, where the leader in Ukraine, I mean, I hate to say it, but he’s down at a 4% approval rating, and where a country has been blown to smithereens. Most of the cities are lying on their sides. The buildings collapsed. It looks like a massive demolition site.”
Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, in an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, claimed that he became the leader of the country because 73% of people voted for him, and still the majority of the population supports him. He called himself a “patriot” who is defending his country.
For the unversed, Zelenskyy was elected as the president of Ukraine in 2019 for a five-year term but remained in office as Ukraine is still under martial law.