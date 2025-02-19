‘Terrifying’ sinkhole appears in English Village, sparks emergency evacuations

Surrey villagers were forced to leave their home in an emergency after a massive sinkhole appeared in the middle of the street.
According to The Guardian, a sinkhole appeared on the Godstone High Street on Monday night, February 17, 2025, and by Tuesday afternoon it expanded to at least 20 meters (65 ft). The terrifying hole swallowed up a garden and cut off the water supplies.
Shortly after 00:30 GMT, the police asked the villagers in William Way, Godstone, to "get out as quickly as possible" due to the fear of an exposed cable explosion. The police evacuated people living in a 100-meter cordon.
Moreover, one of the residents, Josh Neame, who moved in less than a week ago, expressed that his life is “still in the boxes.”
He told BBC, “I don’t know what’s to come from here, no one can give me any info. They said it could be up to a week before we’re back in. I don’t think they know what state the mains gas and electric are in, so it was a risk of explosion, fire, and collapse.”
Rez Mira and his family, who were visiting the relatives in Croydon, were “terrified" after returning back to find that their back garden had been swallowed by the sinkhole.
Furthermore, the local police said that the road repair will likely take some time to complete.