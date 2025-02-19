World

‘Terrifying’ sinkhole appears in English Village, sparks emergency evacuations

20-Metre sinkhole on Godstone High Street swallows garden and cuts off water supply

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025


Surrey villagers were forced to leave their home in an emergency after a massive sinkhole appeared in the middle of the street.

According to The Guardian, a sinkhole appeared on the Godstone High Street on Monday night, February 17, 2025, and by Tuesday afternoon it expanded to at least 20 meters (65 ft). The terrifying hole swallowed up a garden and cut off the water supplies.

Shortly after 00:30 GMT, the police asked the villagers in William Way, Godstone, to "get out as quickly as possible" due to the fear of an exposed cable explosion. The police evacuated people living in a 100-meter cordon.

Moreover, one of the residents, Josh Neame, who moved in less than a week ago, expressed that his life is “still in the boxes.”

He told BBC, “I don’t know what’s to come from here, no one can give me any info. They said it could be up to a week before we’re back in. I don’t think they know what state the mains gas and electric are in, so it was a risk of explosion, fire, and collapse.”

Rez Mira and his family, who were visiting the relatives in Croydon, were “terrified" after returning back to find that their back garden had been swallowed by the sinkhole.

Furthermore, the local police said that the road repair will likely take some time to complete.

Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones

Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games

Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list

Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend idea with Trump

Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend idea with Trump
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend idea with Trump
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend idea with Trump
Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details
More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details
Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Trump mocks Elon Musk, DOGE workers' ‘worse’ fashion sense
Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk
Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting’ war after US-Russia talk
Trump fulfils campaign promise with executive order about IVF
Trump fulfils campaign promise with executive order about IVF
DOJ prosecutor resigns over Biden climate spending investigation orders
DOJ prosecutor resigns over Biden climate spending investigation orders
US Social Security chief resigns amid clash with DOGE over sensitive data
US Social Security chief resigns amid clash with DOGE over sensitive data
Bull shark leaves woman handless for trying to take its photo
Bull shark leaves woman handless for trying to take its photo
Delta plane crash survivors shares horrific experience of hanging upside-down
Delta plane crash survivors shares horrific experience of hanging upside-down
Putin signals to talk with Zelensky ‘if necessary’ amid Saudi Arabia talks
Putin signals to talk with Zelensky ‘if necessary’ amid Saudi Arabia talks
US, Russia officials discuss Ukraine war in key figure's 'absence'
US, Russia officials discuss Ukraine war in key figure's 'absence'