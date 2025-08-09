Times Square shooting suspect arrested after injuring three in crowded area

A 17-year-old opened fire in crowded Times Square early Saturday, August 9, injuring three people.
As per the reports, the shooting occurred around 1:20 am near 44th Street and 7th Avenue during a dispute between two people.
Among the people injured in the incident are an 18-year-old woman and two men aged 19 ad 65.
The woman suffered a minor injury on her neck while both men were shot in their legs.
All three victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are listed in stable condition, police said.
As per the reports, the suspect was arrested and officials confirmed they found a gun used in the shooting at the scene.
Since the suspect is underage, his identity was not made public and no charges had been filed so far.
Videos shared on social media show that when shots were fired near the busy area outside the Hard Rock Cafe, crowds of people quickly scattered in fear to get away from the danger.
On top of that, the New York City has experienced a significant decrease in gun violence this year.
As of August 3, the number of shootings is the lowest it has been in decades, showing a 23% drop compared to the same time last year.