Home / World

Times Square shooting suspect arrested after injuring three in crowded area

New York City has experienced a significant decrease in gun violence this year

Times Square shooting suspect arrested after injuring three in crowded area
Times Square shooting suspect arrested after injuring three in crowded area

A 17-year-old opened fire in crowded Times Square early Saturday, August 9, injuring three people.

As per the reports, the shooting occurred around 1:20 am near 44th Street and 7th Avenue during a dispute between two people.

Among the people injured in the incident are an 18-year-old woman and two men aged 19 ad 65.

The woman suffered a minor injury on her neck while both men were shot in their legs.

All three victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital and are listed in stable condition, police said.

As per the reports, the suspect was arrested and officials confirmed they found a gun used in the shooting at the scene.

Since the suspect is underage, his identity was not made public and no charges had been filed so far.

Videos shared on social media show that when shots were fired near the busy area outside the Hard Rock Cafe, crowds of people quickly scattered in fear to get away from the danger.

On top of that, the New York City has experienced a significant decrease in gun violence this year.

As of August 3, the number of shootings is the lowest it has been in decades, showing a 23% drop compared to the same time last year.

You Might Like:

North Korea begins dismantling boarder loudspeakers aimed on South Korea

North Korea begins dismantling boarder loudspeakers aimed on South Korea
South Korea military announce North Korea starts removing propaganda loudspeakers

US helps Azerbaijan, Armenia sign ‘historic’ peace deal after 35 years

US helps Azerbaijan, Armenia sign ‘historic’ peace deal after 35 years
Trump announced a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia after over three decades of conflict

Nagasaki marks 80th anniversary of atomic bombing with warning on nuclear war

Nagasaki marks 80th anniversary of atomic bombing with warning on nuclear war
Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki sounds alarm on nuclear war on 80th atomic bombing anniversary

Putin, Trump to meet in ‘Great State of Alaska’ for Ukraine talks

Putin, Trump to meet in ‘Great State of Alaska’ for Ukraine talks
Donald Trump predicts Russia and Ukraine ‘will be swapping territories’ for ceasefire

Emory University shooting claims life of police officer, suspect dead

Emory University shooting claims life of police officer, suspect dead
Multiple rounds of gunfire hit CDC offices that are located right across the Emory University, Atlanta

Bizarre adult toy incidents at WNBA games linked to cryptocurrency

Bizarre adult toy incidents at WNBA games linked to cryptocurrency
The disturbing incidents have drawn immense backlash from WNBA players and fans

Jim Lovell, NASA's Apollo 13 commander dies at 97

Jim Lovell, NASA's Apollo 13 commander dies at 97
The NASA's astronaut was the first man to go to the moon twice as being part of the Apollo 8 and Apollo 13 missions

Labubu doll obsession sparks $30,000 theft at California resale shop

Labubu doll obsession sparks $30,000 theft at California resale shop
Labubu dolls, the cute, monster-like plush toys with big eyes have become very popular on TikTok

Cruise ship water slide shatters mid-ride on Icon of the Seas, injures passenger

Cruise ship water slide shatters mid-ride on Icon of the Seas, injures passenger
The cruise is currently en route to Royal Caribbean’s Coco Cay island before it begins its journey back to Port Miami

China's first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use

China's first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use
China is giving more importance to the robotic industry and has given over $20 billion in support over the past year

UK residents warned as false widow spiders invade homes this month

UK residents warned as false widow spiders invade homes this month
The false widow spider is not originally from Britain and it's believed that the spider came from the Canary Islands

UK weather: Yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures set to soar

UK weather: Yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures set to soar
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK