Putin, Trump to meet in ‘Great State of Alaska’ for Ukraine talks 

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are all set to meet in Alaska for Ukraine.
According to BBC, Trump revealed that the Russia and Ukraine ceasefire deal is edging closer as he announced a long-awaited and anticipated meeting with Putin in the largest state of the United States.
As per the Republican president’s announcement, the two heads of state will meet on Friday, August 15, in Alaska.
The 79-year-old, in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, wrote, “The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska. Further details to follow.”
Ahead of the announcement, the US president in the White House said that the Ukraine situation “could be solved very soon” and his meeting with Putin would have been held sooner, but it got delayed due to “security arrangements that unfortunately people have to make.”
“You're looking at territory that's been fought over for three and a half years, a lot of Russians have died. A lot of Ukrainians have died. It's very complicated. We're going to get some back, we're going to get some switched. There will be some swapping of territories, to the betterment of both,” he added.
The Kremlin also confirmed the Putin-Trump meeting while calling it “quite logical” adding that they have also invited the American president to visit Russia after the meeting.
It is worth noting that previously three rounds of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine to end the three-year-long war have failed in Istanbul, Turkey.
Putin last met a US president in 2021, when he met Joe Biden at a summit in Geneva, Switzerland, while he spoke to Trump on the phone in February after he took office for the second time.