Home / World

Emory University shooting claims life of police officer, suspect dead

Multiple rounds of gunfire hit CDC offices that are located right across the Emory University, Atlanta

Emory University shooting claims life of police officer, suspect dead
Emory University shooting claims life of police officer, suspect dead

Emory University's Atlanta campus shooting killed one police officer, while no casualties involving citizens were reported.

On Friday, August 8, the campus initially reported an active shooter on site, as the official website urged people to hide and avoid the areas.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is directly across Clifton Avenue from the Emory Point CVS, was not breached and was on lockdown following the incident.

After speaking with the suspect's family, authorities have noted that his target might have been CDC, as he blamed the Covid-19 vaccine for his alleged sickness.

Furthermore, at the site, it was revealed that the shooter had multiple guns, including two handguns, one rifle and one shotgun, and was wearing a "surgical mask."

Atlanta Police found the shooter on the second floor of a CVS, and he was struck by gunfire.

A police officer, who died in the tragic incident, was later identified as David Rose. He was shot after responding to the incident and was taken to nearby Emory University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

David Rose joined the department in September 2024 and is survived by a pregnant wife and two children.

You Might Like:

Putin, Trump to meet in ‘Great State of Alaska’ for Ukraine talks

Putin, Trump to meet in ‘Great State of Alaska’ for Ukraine talks
Donald Trump predicts Russia and Ukraine ‘will be swapping territories’ for ceasefire

Bizarre adult toy incidents at WNBA games linked to cryptocurrency

Bizarre adult toy incidents at WNBA games linked to cryptocurrency
The disturbing incidents have drawn immense backlash from WNBA players and fans

Jim Lovell, NASA's Apollo 13 commander dies at 97

Jim Lovell, NASA's Apollo 13 commander dies at 97
The NASA's astronaut was the first man to go to the moon twice as being part of the Apollo 8 and Apollo 13 missions

Labubu doll obsession sparks $30,000 theft at California resale shop

Labubu doll obsession sparks $30,000 theft at California resale shop
Labubu dolls, the cute, monster-like plush toys with big eyes have become very popular on TikTok

Cruise ship water slide shatters mid-ride on Icon of the Seas, injures passenger

Cruise ship water slide shatters mid-ride on Icon of the Seas, injures passenger
The cruise is currently en route to Royal Caribbean’s Coco Cay island before it begins its journey back to Port Miami

China's first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use

China's first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use
China is giving more importance to the robotic industry and has given over $20 billion in support over the past year

UK residents warned as false widow spiders invade homes this month

UK residents warned as false widow spiders invade homes this month
The false widow spider is not originally from Britain and it's believed that the spider came from the Canary Islands

UK weather: Yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures set to soar

UK weather: Yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures set to soar
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK

Canyon Fire forces thousands to flee north of Los Angeles amid explosive spread

Canyon Fire forces thousands to flee north of Los Angeles amid explosive spread
The Canyon Fire has spread to 4,800 acres, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of residents north of L.A.

From Superman to ICE agent: Internet reacts to actor's shocking remarks

From Superman to ICE agent: Internet reacts to actor's shocking remarks
A former Superman has been making headlines for revealing that he has applied to become an ICE agent

JD Vance slammed after secret service raised Ohio river for VP's birthday trip

JD Vance slammed after secret service raised Ohio river for VP's birthday trip
Secret Service raised the water level of Ohio river amid JD Vance's kayaking trip with family for his 41st birthday

France's largest wildfire in 70 years stabilised after days of destruction

France's largest wildfire in 70 years stabilised after days of destruction
The uncontrolled blaze scorched 17,000 hectares of land and injured 11 firefighters