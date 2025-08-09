Emory University shooting claims life of police officer, suspect dead

Emory University's Atlanta campus shooting killed one police officer, while no casualties involving citizens were reported.
On Friday, August 8, the campus initially reported an active shooter on site, as the official website urged people to hide and avoid the areas.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is directly across Clifton Avenue from the Emory Point CVS, was not breached and was on lockdown following the incident.
After speaking with the suspect's family, authorities have noted that his target might have been CDC, as he blamed the Covid-19 vaccine for his alleged sickness.
Furthermore, at the site, it was revealed that the shooter had multiple guns, including two handguns, one rifle and one shotgun, and was wearing a "surgical mask."
Atlanta Police found the shooter on the second floor of a CVS, and he was struck by gunfire.
A police officer, who died in the tragic incident, was later identified as David Rose. He was shot after responding to the incident and was taken to nearby Emory University Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
David Rose joined the department in September 2024 and is survived by a pregnant wife and two children.