World’s shortest flight lasts less than one minute

Have you ever heard of a flight that lasts less than one minute?
Yes, you heard it right! a Loganair flight between two small islands in northern Scotland is the shortest scheduled passenger flight in the world, lasting less than a minute.
Since 1967, the Scottish airline Loganair has run this flight as part of public network linking remote Orkney Islands to the main hub at Kirkwall.
This flight is financially supported to help local residents travel for school, medical appointments and other essential work.
The flights operate regularly between islands near Kirkwall but the schedule changes depending on the day and season.
Interestingly, this flight has also become a popular and unique experience for aviation enthusiasts and tourists from all over the word.
Other interesting fact includes that there is no food or drink service on the flight and there is also no bathroom.
Passengers don't get to choose their seats and instead seats are assigned to keep the plane balanced while hand luggage is kept in the back of the storage area.
One-way fares between the two islands start from around £16 with an option available for tourists to buy a special round-trip ticket for sightseeing that covers both the flight from Westray to Papa Westray and the return trip.
This ticket costs about £50 and is only available for purchase on the day of travel and only if there are extra seats available.