Deadly wildfire near Athens continues to rage as hundreds of firefighters battle blaze

Hundred of firefighters worked to control a deadly wildfire near Athen for a second day on Saturday, August 9.
More than 260 firefighters, almost 80 fire trucks and 12 aircraft were sent to the rural area of Keratea, located about 27 miles southeast of Athens.
As per the reports, strong winds caused concerns that the fire might spread further while the National Observatory in Athens said that strong winds are expected to continue at least until Monday.
"The fire has weakened but there are still active pockets," the spokesman told AFP.
Dimitris Loukas, mayor of the nearest city of Lavrio said thath the fire near Keratea which started on Friday had destroyed almost 10,000 acres of forest and brush.
Meanwhile, firefighters and police evacuated dozens of people from their homes and an elderly care center as the wildfire approached the coastal resort town of Palaia Fokaia, a town about an hour south of Athens.
While reaching there, the usual peaceful Greek countryside with olive grooves and small villages was turned into a devastated scene by the wildfires on Friday, leaving behind burned land and destroyed homes.
On the other hand, wildfires also struck Mount Vesuvius in Italy as deadly fires continued to spread across Europe during a severe heatwave.