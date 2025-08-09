Home / World

Morrisons petrol station fire in Doncaster sparks evacuation and emergency response

The fire, thought to have started when a vehicle caught fire was so intense that crews had to evacuate the nearby store on York Road

Firefighters fought a large fire at a petrol station near the Morrisons supermarket in Doncaster which injured one person.

Thick dark smoke was seen rising into the sky while emergency teams arrived around 10:20 am to extinguish the blaze.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson explained, "We were called at 10.23am this morning (9 August) to assist the fire service following a report of a vehicle on fire at a petrol station in York Road, Doncaster," as per Mirror.

The statement added, "A road closure was put in place, with the petrol station and a nearby supermarket temporarily evacuated to ensure people's safety."

People nearby including customers and drivers stopped to watch the fire as smoke filled he area.

John Swiffen, who was at the scene, told Doncaster Free Press: “I pulled into the petrol station with my son Riley to fill up as we were going to watch Doncaster Rovers away to Mansfield Town. As I filled up the car, I noticed a very strong smell of what I thought was gas."

"I went into the kiosk to pay and the attendant was outside unpacking a delivery. As he came back inside, my son came running in shouting ‘get out dad there is a fire in that van,'" he added.

As per the reports, South Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that the fire has been extinguished and all roads are open again while the evacuation orders have also been lifted.

