US State Department’s Tammy Bruce tapped for deputy UN ambassador

US President Donald Trump has nominated State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce for the deputy United Nations deputy representative of the country.
According to The Guardian, Trump on Saturday, August 9, announced that he was naming the former Fox News commentator as the next US deputy representative to the UN.
While calling her a “great patriot,” Trump said that she will represent the country “brilliantly” at the international forum.
The Republican president, in an announcement on Truth Social, wrote, “I am pleased to announce that I am nominating Tammy Bruce, a Great Patriot, Television Personality, and Bestselling Author, as our next Deputy Representative of the United States to the United Nations, with the rank of Ambassador.”
“Since the beginning of my Second Term, Tammy has been serving with distinction as Spokesperson of the State Department, where she did a fantastic job. Tammy Bruce will represent our Country brilliantly at the United Nations. “Congratulations, Tammy!” he added.
Trump, after taking office in January, named Bruce, who was a former radio host and a commentator on Fox News for more than 20 years but does not have any foreign policy experience, as the State Department spokesperson.
She also served as the president of the National Organisation for Women’s Los Angeles from 1990 to 1996. She was fired from her radio job after speaking out against OJ Simpson's 1995 acquittal and later became known for critiquing progressive feminism.
Bruce rose to prominence for conservative TV appearances and writing. She published her book "The New Thought Police" in 2002, alleging a "dangerous rise of Left-wing McCarthyism."