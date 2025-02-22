Unknown signs of cardiac arrest to look out for

In US one in every five deaths is due to cardiac arrest but people are still unaware of the signs that can help recognise usually a heart attack.
As reported by Dailymail, the most common signs of heart attack are sudden chest pain and shortness of breath but it’s quite important to pin-point less-known indicators that could save yours or someone else’s life.
Here are some less common signs of cardiac arrest:
Digital clubbing
One particular sign of heart attack is a phenomenon called digital clubbing, which refers to the thickening and widening of the fingernails.
This happens when oxygenated blood does not reach your fingers, triggering the growth of nail tissue.
Grey ring
Similar to digital clubbing, another unfamiliar sign is grey ring formed around the outside of the iris, which is the coloured part of the eye.
Around 45 percent of people over the age of 40 have this fatty halo around their iris, while the number increases to 70 percent in people over the age of 60.
Leg Swelling
Another sign to watch out for is the sudden swelling of your leg.
The leg swells up when the heart becomes too weak to pump blood effectively around the body, making fluid buildup in the tissue.
Notably, one of the most common cause of heart attack that people tend to ignore is high blood pressure, which can also cause stroke.