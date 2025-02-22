New Zealand churches under attack: 7 buildings targeted in suspected arson

Seven New Zealand churches have been targeted in a suspected arson attack overnight.
According to BBC, seven churches in the town of Masterton, north of the capital Wellington, were attacked, and a few of the buildings suspiciously caught fire after 4:00 am local time on Saturday, February 22, 2025.
Four churches sustained "moderate to significant" damage after a fire broke out, while three other targeted buildings did not catch fire.
The Wairarapa region crew responded to the fires at about 04:30 local time on Saturday (15:30 GMT on Friday).
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said, “The fires are being treated as suspicious and have been referred to police.” However, no arrest has been made yet.
As per the officials, the Anglican Church of the Epiphany, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Masterton, Masterton Baptist Church, and Equippers Church Masterton were set on fire.
The local media reported that the windows of the church were broken and chairs and scorched upholstery were burnt.
All fires were extinguished quickly, and luckily no injuries were reported.
Moreover, Masterton Mayor Gary Caffell told local media, “You just don't expect something this sort of thing to happen, and particularly in a place like Masterton."
Caffell further added that the whole community was shocked by the attack that had come out of the blue.