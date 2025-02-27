Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery

Catholics gathered for a third night at St. Peter’s Basilica to pray for the Pope’s health as his doctors reported a slight improvement in his condition.
Among those participating in the prayer were nuns holding rosary beads, tourists and student priests.
The Pope has a serious lung infection (pneumonia) in both lungs and is receiving medical treatment for it at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.
He was first taken to the hospital on February 14 after struggling with breathing problems for several days.
The nightly prayer gathering began on Monday after Pope’s health worsened over the weekend.
However, recent updates indicate that his condition is now improving and he can sit in his chair, eat normally and even do some “light work,” such as reading and signing documents.
Although, the Pope’s condition has slightly improved, his doctors have not given any predictions about his recovery.
Since the Pope was unable to attend due to health concerns, a cardinal led the mass which was held to honour artists during the Catholic Church’s Holy Year.
He has been the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years and has dealt with various health issues throughout his life, including the removal of part of one lung when he was 21.