World

Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery

The Pope’s condition has slightly improved, but his doctors have not given any predictions about his recovery

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025


Catholics gathered for a third night at St. Peter’s Basilica to pray for the Pope’s health as his doctors reported a slight improvement in his condition.

Among those participating in the prayer were nuns holding rosary beads, tourists and student priests.

The Pope has a serious lung infection (pneumonia) in both lungs and is receiving medical treatment for it at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.

He was first taken to the hospital on February 14 after struggling with breathing problems for several days.

The nightly prayer gathering began on Monday after Pope’s health worsened over the weekend.

However, recent updates indicate that his condition is now improving and he can sit in his chair, eat normally and even do some “light work,” such as reading and signing documents.

Although, the Pope’s condition has slightly improved, his doctors have not given any predictions about his recovery.

Since the Pope was unable to attend due to health concerns, a cardinal led the mass which was held to honour artists during the Catholic Church’s Holy Year.

He has been the leader of the Roman Catholic Church for nearly 12 years and has dealt with various health issues throughout his life, including the removal of part of one lung when he was 21.

Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure

Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure
Meghan Markle shares delightful message after Kate, William's Wales visit

Meghan Markle shares delightful message after Kate, William's Wales visit
Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery

Catholics gather for third night to pray for Pope’s recovery
Prince Harry’s smart move puts pressure on royal family

Prince Harry’s smart move puts pressure on royal family
Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure
Andrew, Tristan Tate flee Romania after alleged Trump administration pressure
Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark
Archaeologists discover 4,000-year-old Stonehenge-like structure in Denmark
Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth
Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
US president shares controversial AI video of transformed 'Trump Gaza'
US president shares controversial AI video of transformed 'Trump Gaza'
World's best coffee shop for 2025 revealed: Sydney takes crown
World's best coffee shop for 2025 revealed: Sydney takes crown
Chinese food lovers take excessive measures to get funeral home's noodles
Chinese food lovers take excessive measures to get funeral home's noodles
Pope Francis shares positive health update amid hospital stay
Pope Francis shares positive health update amid hospital stay
Qatar Airways flight turns into nightmare as passengers sit next to dead body
Qatar Airways flight turns into nightmare as passengers sit next to dead body
Trump plans to bring 'gold card' to give wealthy foreigners citizenship
Trump plans to bring 'gold card' to give wealthy foreigners citizenship
Starmer announces 2.5% increase in defence spending amid 'dangerous new era'
Starmer announces 2.5% increase in defence spending amid 'dangerous new era'
$6 million gold toilet heist: Trial begins for three thieves
$6 million gold toilet heist: Trial begins for three thieves