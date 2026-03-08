Tehran hit by black rain after Israel strikes Iran’s oil facilities

Iran received black rain after Israel targeted its multiple oil facilities in Tehran.
A day after Israel struck Iran's oil depots the skies over Tehran remain shrouded in thick black clouds from the attacks, and rain that fell in recent hours has pooled on the ground tinted black, after airborne oil from the burning sites contaminated it.
CNN’s correspondent from Iran’s capital reported that the city of 10 million people woke to a morning overcast by thick black clouds.
Pleitgen reported, “You can see that the rain, the rainwater is actually black – also saturated, it appears, with oil. So that’s what’s coming down this morning, this sort of oil-filled rain that we have right now on the Iranian capital, after the strikes took place.”
As per reports cars by 10:30 am local time (0700 GMT), still needed their headlights to drive along Valiasr Street, a main thoroughfare that runs north-south through the city.
The Israeli military said it struck fuel sites in Tehran on Saturday evening that distribute fuel “to various consumers, including military entities in Iran.”
IDF state, “This is a significant strike that constitutes an additional step in deepening the damage to the military infrastructure of the Iranian terrorist regime.”
It is worth noting that the fuel depot strikes are the first time Iranian oil infrastructure has been targeted during the nine-day war.