News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Happy international Women's Day 2026: Best wishes to mark special occasion

Women's Day is celebrated every year to honour the achievements of women all across the globe

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Happy international Womens Day 2026: Best wishes to mark special occasion
Happy international Women's Day 2026: Best wishes to mark special occasion

International Women’s Day is marked today, March 8, and it is celebrated every year to honour the achievements of women all across the globe and to underscore the ongoing fight for gender equality.

It’s a special day, which recognises the economic, social, political, and contribution of women in every sector, while encouraging action towards creating an equilibrium among society, ending gender discrimination.

So, if you are looking for the best wishes to send women around you to appreciate their efforts, then you are the right place.

Here are a few best wishes for Women’s Day to make them feel special today.

Here's to strong women everywhere: May we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Happy Women's Day!

"Sending love and appreciation to you on this special day. Happy Women's Day!"

“Wishing you a day as beautiful as you are. Happy Women's Day to a phenomenal woman.”

“To the woman who inspires me daily: Your strength is my motivation. Happy Women's Day!”

“Celebrating you today and every day for all the remarkable things you do. Happy Women's Day!”

Happy Women's Day to the warriors, the healers, the peacemakers, and the leaders.

“May your day be filled with the joy and respect you deserve. Happy Women's Day!”

“May the glory and glamour of womanhood be abundantly bestowed upon you. Happy Women's Day!”

“On Women's Day, let's pledge to support and uplift each other today and every day.”

The importance of Women’s Day is therefore both strategic and celebratory, aiming to create a safe and secure environment where women have equal rights to thrive alongside men.

Iran issues warning to Gulf states despite apology over strikes
Iran issues warning to Gulf states despite apology over strikes
Iran clerical body reaches 'majority consensus' on new supreme leader, media say
Iran clerical body reaches 'majority consensus' on new supreme leader, media say
Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence
Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence
Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time with broken arm amid missing rumors
Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time with broken arm amid missing rumors
US-Israel strikes target Iran’s oil depots, triggering massive fire: Watch
US-Israel strikes target Iran’s oil depots, triggering massive fire: Watch
Daylight saving 2026: Start time, states that will not change clocks
Daylight saving 2026: Start time, states that will not change clocks
Trump rejects UK support, accuses Starmer of joining ‘already won’ wars
Trump rejects UK support, accuses Starmer of joining ‘already won’ wars
Dubai’s 23 Marina tower hit by debris from intercepted Iranian drone
Dubai’s 23 Marina tower hit by debris from intercepted Iranian drone
Southwest flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger triggers security alert
Southwest flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger triggers security alert
Where is Brian McGinnis now? Family shares important update
Where is Brian McGinnis now? Family shares important update
Qatar Airways, Emirates, flydubai resume limited flights amid Iran conflict
Qatar Airways, Emirates, flydubai resume limited flights amid Iran conflict
Trump hosts Latin American leaders to counter China influence amid Iran war
Trump hosts Latin American leaders to counter China influence amid Iran war

Popular News

WhatsApp experiments new rounded chat bubble design

WhatsApp experiments new rounded chat bubble design
24 minutes ago
Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence

Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence
3 hours ago
Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time with broken arm amid missing rumors

Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time with broken arm amid missing rumors

4 hours ago