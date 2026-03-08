News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Iran announces escalation of attacks on Israel-US forces

Over 1,200 Iranians, including Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei and top military officials, have been martyred in joint US-Israel attack

Iran will reportedly intensify strikes against US-Israel as of tonight, March 8, 2026.

As per Fars News Agency, “The escalating brutality by the US and Israel against the interests of the Iranian people will lead to a significant increase in offensive operations by the armed forces,” citing the Iranian military official.

He stated that the Iranian army is set for a powerful retaliatory attack, with its missiles carrying heavy warheads, and cutting-edge drones.

“This step has been taken to provide overwhelming deterrence against any military adventure

that threatens our country’s interests and citizens,” the military official added.

For those unaware, over 1,200 Iranians, including the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials, have been martyred in joint strikes by US-Israel on Iran since February 28.

Tehran retaliated by launching drones and missiles targeting Israel and Gulf nations, having US military bases in its country.

Notably, Iran has faced a severe attack on an oil depot via US-Israel.

