Kylie Jenner reveals hilarious truth in first post amid Timothée's Opera controversy

Kylie Jenner has broken her silence days after beau Timothée Chalamet sparked controversy with Opera and ballet remarks.
The Kylie Cosmetics found turned to her Instagram stories on Sunday, March 9 to offer her fans a look into her hilarious blast from the past.
Kylie shared a photo of a framed broken nail with a caption, "April 16, 2020 Stas Broken, by Kylie's Ass."
Reacting to this funny yet adorable memory - which she created with her sister six years ago, Kylie wrote, "just found this in my drawer we are actually crazy hahahahah"
This funny story from the mother of two came after her boyfriend Timothée sparked outrage with his demeaning remarks about Opera and ballet while speaking with Matthew McConaughey at a town hall event produced by Variety and CNN last month.
During his candid conversation, the Marty Supreme actor said, "I admire people, and I’ve done it myself, who go on a talk show and say, ‘Hey, we’ve got to keep movie theaters alive, we’ve gotta keep this genre alive,’ and another part of me feels like if people want to see it, like ‘Barbie,’ like ‘Oppenheimer,’ they’re going to go see it and go out of their way to be loud and proud about it."
"But for the Academy Award nominee, he doesn’t “want to be working in ballet or opera where it’s like, ‘Hey! Keep this thing alive, even though no one cares about this anymore.’" he added.
The Dune actor's comment did not sit well with the fans and artists associated with these forms of performing arts.
Clapping back at Timmy's comments, the Royal Ballet and Opera released a statement correcting, "Ballet and opera have never existed in isolation — they have continually informed, inspired, and elevated other art forms."
It continued, "Their influence can be felt across theatre, film, contemporary music, fashion, and beyond."
"For centuries, these disciplines have shaped the way artists create and audiences experience culture, and today millions of people around the world continue to enjoy and engage with them," the statement added.