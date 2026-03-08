Iran clerical body reaches 'majority consensus' on new supreme leader, media say

The clerical body responsible to select Iran’s supreme leader, a successor following the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has already reached a majority consensus, as per Iranian media.
According to Mehr News Agency, the clerical body’s member that selects Iran’s supreme leader, Ahmad Alamolhoda, stated the election had already taken place.
Alamolhoda further stated that the decision has yet to be formally announced by the head of the assembly’s secretariat, Ayatollah Hashem Hosseini Bushehri.
Another assembly member Ayatollah Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri stated, a “majority consensus” had been reached, as per Reuters, though there are “some obstacles.”
Some procedural and security issues remain before the formal announcement.
There was a little disagreement that the assembly should finalize its decision.
Some members said that the clerical body should meet in person ahead of the major announcement, while others argued that such a meeting is impossible due to the worsening situation.
Notably, the selected candidate met a key condition set by the late Khamenei.
Furthermore, Ayatollah Mohsen Heidari Alekasir stated the Iran’s next supreme leader must be someone “hated by the enemy.”
However, the identity of the new leader remains undisclosed and will be announced later.
The succession process comes amid escalating tensions amid an ongoing war between Iran and Israel-US, which has now entered on its ninth day today, March 8, 2026.
Multiple strikes jointly done by US-Israel have killed dozens of Iranian officials, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of commanders.