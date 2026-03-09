Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse

Glasgow Central station will remain shutdown on the first working day of the week due to massive fire.
As over a dozen fire engines continue battling a colossal blaze in Glasgow's city centre, rail operator ScotRail has announced that station will remain completely shut to passengers throughout Monday morning, March 9, The Mirror reported.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched crews to Union Street in Glasgow shortly before 4pm on March 8.
The railway station closure is set to transform Monday's rush hour commute into absolute chaos, with ScotRail service delivery director Mark Ilderton warning that there will additionally be minimal replacement transport on offer.
"Unfortunately, we will not be able to operate train services in or out of Glasgow Central high level tomorrow following the impact of the major fire near to the station," Mr Ilderton said.
"Our trains which operate via Glasgow Central low level will continue to run, but will not stop at the station. We are sorry to customers for the impact this will cause, and we would urge them to check their journey options before they travel, and we aware there will be very limited replacement transport," he added.
A fire service spokesperson confirmed that firefighters are still tackling "a significant fire in a shop next to the station" on Union Street.
The flames remain fierce, having apparently consumed multiple floors of the four-storey structure where the fire originated. The fire started in a vape shop on Union Street on Sunday afternoon, with the B-listed Victorian building collapsing several hours later as flames spread.
As per a fire service spokesperson, 15 fire appliances and specialist equipment have been deployed to the location, including three high-reach vehicles and a water rescue unit.