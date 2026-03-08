News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence

US embassy Oslo hit by explosion amid ongoing Middle East conflict, minor damage reported

  • By Bushra Saleem
Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence
Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence

A blast at the US embassy in Oslo during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has sparked questions regarding Iran’s involvement.

According to CNN, Norwegian police have said that the American embassy in Oslo was hit by an explosion on Sunday, March 8, causing minor damages but fortunately no injuries.

Norway’s minister of justice and public security Astri Aas-Hansen said, “This is an unacceptable incident that is being treated with the utmost seriousness. The police have stated that they are investigating the case with significant resources and that nothing indicates the situation poses any danger to the public.”

"The security of diplomatic missions is extremely important to us, and the matter is now being investigated by the police and the Norwegian Security Service (PST)," he added.

Several hours after the blast, police declared the area around the building "safe" for residents and passersby.

This came at a time when US embassies and consulates in the world were already on high-alert security after America and Israel strikes on Iran.

Multiple US diplomatic buildings in Gulf kingdoms were already targeted by the Iranian retaliatory strikes as the US and Israel escalate their bombing campaign against Iran.

The incident also triggered questions regarding Iran’s involvement. However, Oslo police commander Michael Dellemyr said there was no indication as yet that the incident at the embassy in Oslo was connected to the conflict, adding, "We're not connecting it to the conflict. It's far too early for that.”

Iran clerical body reaches 'majority consensus' on new supreme leader, media say
Iran clerical body reaches 'majority consensus' on new supreme leader, media say
Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time after broken arm amid missing rumors
Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time after broken arm amid missing rumors
US-Israel strikes target Iran’s oil depots, triggering massive fire: Watch
US-Israel strikes target Iran’s oil depots, triggering massive fire: Watch
Daylight saving 2026: Start time, states that will not change clocks
Daylight saving 2026: Start time, states that will not change clocks
Trump rejects UK support, accuses Starmer of joining ‘already won’ wars
Trump rejects UK support, accuses Starmer of joining ‘already won’ wars
Dubai’s 23 Marina tower hit by debris from intercepted Iranian drone
Dubai’s 23 Marina tower hit by debris from intercepted Iranian drone
Southwest flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger triggers security alert
Southwest flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger triggers security alert
Where is Brian McGinnis now? Family shares important update
Where is Brian McGinnis now? Family shares important update
Qatar Airways, Emirates, flydubai resume limited flights amid Iran conflict
Qatar Airways, Emirates, flydubai resume limited flights amid Iran conflict
Trump hosts Latin American leaders to counter China influence amid Iran war
Trump hosts Latin American leaders to counter China influence amid Iran war
US B-1 bomber lands in UK base after Trump demands unconditional surrender
US B-1 bomber lands in UK base after Trump demands unconditional surrender
Iran’s president apologises neighbouring countries for attacks
Iran’s president apologises neighbouring countries for attacks

Popular News

Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence

Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence
2 hours ago
Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time with broken arm amid missing rumors

Brian McGinnis speaks out for first time with broken arm amid missing rumors

3 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirm Australia return next month

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle confirm Australia return next month

3 hours ago