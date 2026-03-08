Is Iran behind US embassy explosion in Oslo? Police break silence

A blast at the US embassy in Oslo during the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has sparked questions regarding Iran’s involvement.
According to CNN, Norwegian police have said that the American embassy in Oslo was hit by an explosion on Sunday, March 8, causing minor damages but fortunately no injuries.
Norway’s minister of justice and public security Astri Aas-Hansen said, “This is an unacceptable incident that is being treated with the utmost seriousness. The police have stated that they are investigating the case with significant resources and that nothing indicates the situation poses any danger to the public.”
"The security of diplomatic missions is extremely important to us, and the matter is now being investigated by the police and the Norwegian Security Service (PST)," he added.
Several hours after the blast, police declared the area around the building "safe" for residents and passersby.
This came at a time when US embassies and consulates in the world were already on high-alert security after America and Israel strikes on Iran.
Multiple US diplomatic buildings in Gulf kingdoms were already targeted by the Iranian retaliatory strikes as the US and Israel escalate their bombing campaign against Iran.
The incident also triggered questions regarding Iran’s involvement. However, Oslo police commander Michael Dellemyr said there was no indication as yet that the incident at the embassy in Oslo was connected to the conflict, adding, "We're not connecting it to the conflict. It's far too early for that.”