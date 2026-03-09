Nicola Coughlan teases new role after emotional revelation on weight loss

Nicola Coughlan has shared a new update with fans following her emotional revelation about her weight loss.
Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, the Bridgerton star built anticipation among fans as she revealed the new details about her character in The Magic Faraway Tree, co-starred with Andrew Garfield.
Sharing the animated snippet about her character, Coughlan wrote, “Meet Silky.”
The Big Mood star will play a character of Silky, a "smiley sprite" and woodland fairy who lives in the Faraway Tree.
The Magic Faraway Tree is scheduled for release in cinemas on March 27, 2026 in the UK and Ireland.
Nicola Coughlan on weight loss comments
To note, this exciting update came after Nicola Coughlan made clear in a candid interview with Elle that she has “no interest” in body positivity discourse.
During a conversation, Coughlan shared she “wanted to die” after a drunken fan began commenting on her body during an awkward encounter in a bathroom.
“I remember this really drunk girl once talking to me in a bathroom being like, ‘I loved Bridgerton because of your body’,” Coughlan said.
She went on to say, “I was like, ‘I want to die. I hate this so much’.”
Sharing her views on body positivity, Coughlan stated, “The thing I say sometimes that pisses people off is I have no interest in body positivity.”
The Derry Girls star mentioned, “When I was a kid growing up, I never thought about that. I didn’t look at actors and think about their bodies. So I actually don’t care.”
“It’s really hard when you work on something for months and months of your life, you don’t see your family, you really dedicate yourself, and then it comes down to what you look like,” she added.
Coughlan said she finds it frustrating when discussions about her work are reduced to conversations about her appearance.