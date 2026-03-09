News
  • By Javeria Ahmed
News

Nicola Coughlan teases new role after emotional revelation on weight loss

The 'Bridgerton' star shared emotional reaction after receiving hurtful comment on her body

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Nicola Coughlan teases new role after emotional revelation on weight loss
Nicola Coughlan teases new role after emotional revelation on weight loss

Nicola Coughlan has shared a new update with fans following her emotional revelation about her weight loss.

Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, the Bridgerton star built anticipation among fans as she revealed the new details about her character in The Magic Faraway Tree, co-starred with Andrew Garfield.

Sharing the animated snippet about her character, Coughlan wrote, “Meet Silky.”

The Big Mood star will play a character of Silky, a "smiley sprite" and woodland fairy who lives in the Faraway Tree.

The Magic Faraway Tree is scheduled for release in cinemas on March 27, 2026 in the UK and Ireland.

Nicola Coughlan on weight loss comments 

To note, this exciting update came after Nicola Coughlan made clear in a candid interview with Elle that she has “no interest” in body positivity discourse.

During a conversation, Coughlan shared she “wanted to die” after a drunken fan began commenting on her body during an awkward encounter in a bathroom.

“I remember this really drunk girl once talking to me in a bathroom being like, ‘I loved Bridgerton because of your body’,” Coughlan said.

She went on to say, “I was like, ‘I want to die. I hate this so much’.”

Sharing her views on body positivity, Coughlan stated, “The thing I say sometimes that pisses people off is I have no interest in body positivity.”

The Derry Girls star mentioned, “When I was a kid growing up, I never thought about that. I didn’t look at actors and think about their bodies. So I actually don’t care.”

“It’s really hard when you work on something for months and months of your life, you don’t see your family, you really dedicate yourself, and then it comes down to what you look like,” she added.

Coughlan said she finds it frustrating when discussions about her work are reduced to conversations about her appearance.

Pedro Pascal shows love on Rafael Olarra’s new post after Mexico sighting
Pedro Pascal shows love on Rafael Olarra’s new post after Mexico sighting
Jessica Alba debunks Joe Burrow dating buzz with special getaway alongside ex Danny Ramirez
Jessica Alba debunks Joe Burrow dating buzz with special getaway alongside ex Danny Ramirez
Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of romance with Benny Blanco on his 38th birthday
Selena Gomez gives fans glimpse of romance with Benny Blanco on his 38th birthday
Is Rihanna safe after woman fired shots at Beverly Hills home?
Is Rihanna safe after woman fired shots at Beverly Hills home?
Kris Jenner honors her 'amazing' daughters in loving Women's Day tribute
Kris Jenner honors her 'amazing' daughters in loving Women's Day tribute
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian react to Brody Jenner's surprise family update
Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian react to Brody Jenner's surprise family update
Reese Witherspoon celebrates Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman & pals on Women's Day
Reese Witherspoon celebrates Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman & pals on Women's Day
Brooklyn Beckham's rift takes shocking twist after his ex joins family drama
Brooklyn Beckham's rift takes shocking twist after his ex joins family drama
Nicole Kidman's daughter hails her as 'biggest inspiration' after Keith Urban split
Nicole Kidman's daughter hails her as 'biggest inspiration' after Keith Urban split
Josh Elliott announces divorce from wife Liz Cho nearly after a decade
Josh Elliott announces divorce from wife Liz Cho nearly after a decade
Tom Holland, Zendaya's 'Spider-Man' costar's wild move fuels secret wedding buzz
Tom Holland, Zendaya's 'Spider-Man' costar's wild move fuels secret wedding buzz
International Women’s Day: 6 inspiring biopics to watch with your favourite woman
International Women’s Day: 6 inspiring biopics to watch with your favourite woman

Popular News

King Charles shares special message after Meghan Markle drops Lilibet surprise

King Charles shares special message after Meghan Markle drops Lilibet surprise
an hour ago
Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war

Israel's strike on Iran oil depot triggers ‘first disagreement’ with US in war
2 hours ago
Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse

Glasgow Central Station shut down after massive fire sparks building collapse
4 hours ago