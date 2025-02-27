Sleepless one night can weaken your immune system, study

A new research has revealed that a single sleepless night could weaken the immune system of a healthy young individual.
According to Medical Xpress, a study published in The Journal of Immunology found that a 24 hours of sleep deprivation changes how the immune system of a person works and acts like that of a person with obesity.
For this study, the researchers from the Dasman Diabetes Institute, Kuwait City, Kuwait, analyzed the sleep patterns of 237 healthy adult participants of varying BMI.
The lead researcher of the study Fatema Al-Rashed, said, “Our findings underscore a growing public health challenge. Advancements in technology, prolonged screen time, and shifting societal norms are increasingly disruptive to regular sleeping hours.”
She explained, “This disruption in sleep has profound implications for immune health and overall well-being.”
The researchers noted that obese individuals had significantly lower sleep quality and higher chronic low-grade inflammation compared to the lean group.
Non-classical monocytes were also increased significantly in obese participants, correlating with reduced sleep quality and elevated pro-inflammatory markers.