Family stress during early-life may significantly increase psoriasis risk

A recent study revealed that children from families affected by divorce, separation, or parental loss are at an increased risk of developing psoriasis later in life.
Researchers from Linkoping University in Sweden revealed that severe early-life stress can change the immune system, making the children more susceptible to autoimmune disorders such as psoriasis — a chronic skin disorder, itching because of increased cell growth.
Lead author Professor Johnny Ludvigsson stated, “Our results show that very stressful life factors early in life influence the immune system and increase the risk for autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis.”
"Protecting young children from emotional stress and insecurity should be a priority,” Johnny added.
For the study, researchers analysed data from over 16,000 Swedish children, recording stressful life events at ages 1, 3, 5, and 8. Of these, 121 were later diagnosed with psoriasis.
The risk was highest among children who underwent major family crises during the early stages in your life.
Ludvigsson mentioned that such early disruptions may increase the cortisol levels — a stress hormone that may affect immune regulation.
Dr. Luigi Naldi from San Raffaele University in Milan stated the research revealed psoriasis isn’t purely genetic: “It may also be shaped by lived experiences, beginning early in life.”