How to reduce inflammation naturally? Top doctor recommends THESE foods

A highly regarded nutrition expert has recommended people make two specific types of food a priority in their meals to help reduce inflammation.
Dr Mark Hyman, who is a well-known health expert and the founder and senior advisor of the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine frequently shares health tips with his 3.3 million Instagram followers.
He recently discussed the essential nutrients, known as macronutrients that the body needs to stay healthy and function properly.
Dr Hyman said, "Protein is non-negotiable. It builds and repairs tissues, supports muscle, creates enzymes and hormones, and transports vital nutrients. Without enough protein, your body can’t heal, grow, or function optimally.”
"Fats are just as essential. Healthy fats provide long-lasting energy, balance hormones, support your brain and nervous system, and help absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A, D, E, and K. They also reduce inflammation and support cellular health,” he added.
Dr Hyman further elaborated, “Good-quality carbs from fresh produce offer unique advantages. They’re packed with essential vitamins, minerals, fiber, and powerful healing compounds called phytonutrients.”
Several studies recommended various natural protein sources, including peas, chickpeas, lentils, nuts and seeds.
Experts also recommend lean meats like chicken, turkey and salmon, as well as dairy products like milk and yogurt.
On the other hand, healthy fat sources include avocados, peanuts and fatty fish like tuna, mackerel and sardines.
While for good sources of carbohydrates, fresh fruits, vegetables, whole wheat pasta and oats are great option.