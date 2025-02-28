World

Rose Girone, oldest Holocaust survivor dies at 113 in New York

Rose Girone was the oldest known survivor of the Holocaust that claimed the lives of around six million Jews

  • February 28, 2025
Rose Girone passed away at the age of 113 after enduring both German and Japanies oppression.

As reported by CNN, Rose was the oldest known living Holocaust survivor, who lived for eight decades after the end of World War II.

Rose's death news was confirmed by Rose's daughter, Reha Bennicasa, who is also a Holocaust survivor, shared that the 113-year-old passed away at a nursing home in New York on Monday, February 23, 2025.

The real name of Rose was Rosa Raubvogel, who was born in 1912 into a Jewish family in southern-eastern Poland, which was then part of Russia.

In 1937, she married a German Jew named Julius Mannhei, after moving to Hamburg, and when she was nine months pregnant, her husband was deported to Buchenwald in central Germany, one of the most notorious Nazi concentration camps.

While her husband was at Buchenwald, Rose learned about a relative in London who could help them get an exit visa to Shanghai, which was one of the only ports accepting Jewish refugees.

With the visa, she was able to secure her husband's release and left for China with him and their kid, leaving behind all her belongings.

As they were gearing up to start their life in China, at the same time Japan was also initiating war against the country and shortly after their arrival, Japan occupied Chinese seaports and Jews were ordered to move into ghettos.

According to Rose's statement, they moved to a tiny, cockroach-infested room, that was once a bathroom, and where not allowed to leave without the permission of a Japanese official who called himself, "The King of the Jews."

After the war ended, Rose and her family moved to the US, where she began working as a knitting instructor and lived in several parts of New York, before opening a knitting store in Queens.

