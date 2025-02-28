Humans age faster at two key life stages: Here’s when

Aging is a natural process, but a study has found that humans experience faster aging at two specific points in life.
The research published in Nature Aging suggests that humans experience two major phases where aging accelerates significantly.
One around the age of 44 and another around 60. These are the moments when the body’s aging process speeds up more noticeably, as per ScienceAlert.
Geneticist Michael Snyder of Stanford University explained when the study was published, noting "We're not just changing gradually over time; there are some really dramatic changes.”
The statement added, “It turns out the mid-40s is a time of dramatic change, as is the early 60s. And that's true no matter what class of molecules you look at."
Aging comes with a higher risk of various diseases.
The team studied the biology of aging to find ways to prevent or treat age-related diseases.
The researchers found that for certain conditions like Alzheimer’s and heart disease, the risk doesn’t slowly increase over time but instead jumps suddenly after a certain age.
Research has shown that aging doesn't happen gradually but in sudden shifts, as seen in both rats and humans.
Snyder and his team found that many molecules in the human body change significantly at two key points, one in the mid-40s and another in the early 60s.
About 81% of the molecules they studied showed noticeable changes at one or both of these stages, with each stage having slightly different molecular patterns.
The early 60s peak was associated with carbohydrate and caffeine metabolism, cardiovascular disease, skin and muscle, immune regulation, and kidney function while the mid-40s, is typically when women start undergoing menopause or perimenopause.