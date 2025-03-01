Elon Musk confirms birth of 14th child, fourth with Seldon in new announcement

Elon Musk has confirmed the birth of his 14th child with Shivon Zilis, an executive at his company Neuralink.
They already have three other children together, making this their fourth child as a couple.
Zilis announced the birth on X (formerly Twitter), and Musk later confirmed it.
She wrote, “Discussed with Elon and, in light of beautiful Arcadia’s birthday, we felt it was better to also just share directly about our wonderful and incredible son Seldon Lycurgus. Built like a juggernaut, with a solid heart of gold. Love him so much.”
In response, Musk simply replied with a heart emoji.
This news comes after Musk's 13th child was announced after author Ashley St. Clair revealed on February 14 in a post on X that she and Musk had a son named R.S.C, who was born 5 months ago.
Later, Ashley filed both paternity petition and custody petition, despite claiming that Musk is the father of her child.
Musk and Zilis secretly had twins (a son named Strider and a daughter named Azure) in November 2021.
These twins were born just weeks before Musk had another child, Exa Dark Sideræl, with musician Grimes via surrogate.
Three years later, Musk and Zilis had their third child together, a daughter named Arcadia.