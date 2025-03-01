What to eat and avoid during Ramadan for better health, digestion?

During Ramadan, your diet play vital role in maintaining your energy and health.
Eating the right foods at Suhoor and Iftar can help you stay active, hydrated and healthy.
As per Control, Dr Manjari Chandra from Max Hospital, Gurugram, advices eating foods that keep the body hydrated, reduce hunger and maintain energy.
She explained that fasting can cause dehydration and low sodium levels in our body and to prevent this, she recommends drinking plenty of water with electrolytes before and after fasting.
Adding sea salt or pink salt and lemon to water helps restore electrolytes and stay hydrated.
As per Dr Manjari avoid eating maida-based snacks, sweets and deep-fried foods at Suhoor.
Instead, she suggests eating nutritious options that provide lasting energy, such as nuts, seeds, boiled chickpeas with vegetables, or sprouts.
She also suggests yogurt with nuts and seeds or fruits like citrus and berries, which are filling and rich in vitamins.
“Skip white rice and maida-based rotis,” says Dr Chandra. “Instead, go for black rice, red rice, or millet rotis made with ragi, buckwheat, jowar, or bajra. These provide more nutrition and fibre and keep you full for longer,” Dr Manjari further adviced.
“Add ghee to your roti or rice, or include nuts, seeds, coconut, coconut curd, or a small serving of almond milk,” Dr Manjari suggested.
She recommends avoiding fried foods at Iftar and instead having a balanced meal to nourish the body after fasting.