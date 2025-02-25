How to stay energized without coffee or sugar? Find out

Everyone among us drinks tea or coffee to stay energized, often consuming multiple cups for more energy boosts.
But why not tell you about a drink that not only boosts energy but also provides additional nutrients to improve focus and uplift your mood?
Black tea is associated with various health benefits, such as improving heart health and increasing longevity.
Instead of drinking coffee or sugary drinks, dieticians suggest choosing black tea to boost energy and improve overall health.
Benefits of black coffee:
Among all tea types, black tea contains the most caffeine. The exact caffeine amount depends on the type and brewing time, but if you need an energy boost then black tea is the best choice.
Black tea keeps you alert while also promoting a sense of calm, unlike coffee and energy drinks, which can make you feel jittery because black tea contains L-theanine which work with caffeine to improve focus, cognitive function and alertness.
Additionally, black tea is rich in antioxidants that help reduce chronic inflammation and lower the risk of certain diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease and some types of cancer.