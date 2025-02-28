Health

Here’s how microplastics contaminate our food

Microplastics can their way through food in multiple ways that can cause harm in the long run

Contaminated food has become one of the leading cause of worry among consumers, who don't know exactly what they're putting in their bodies.

As reported by Huffpost, the major cause of food impurity is microplastics that we intake with our food without even knowing.

What are microplastics

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles, which are in most cases invisible to human eye.

They are solid particles that do not dissolve naturally and remain in the environment for an indefinite amount of time, after large portion of plastic breaks down.

How microplastics enter our food

The particles make their way through food via contaminated water, soil and air.

Environmental contamination is the main reason behind microplastics becoming a part of our daily diet as plastics break down in places like landfills, where it absorbs into soil and water, where food gets caught or grows.

These particles are found in various foods including seafood, sugar, bottled water among many more.

The cycle of contamination continues as impurities enter food supply for animals, which gets transferred to humans after we eat those animals or the food source of animals, plants.

Along with that, plastic food packaging can also contribute to the addition of microplastics into food as the plastic degrade over time and with the constant contact with food, it can eventually become part of the packaging.

How to avoid microplastics

Although complete erasure of microplastics would be impossible, we can start the goal with adapting some micro-habits such as using whole, unprocessed goods while avoiding packaged items.

Instead of wrapping your fruits and vegetable in plastic, bring a cloth bag or wrap to grocery stories for your produce goods.

