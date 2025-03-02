Entertainment

Gene Hackman’s ‘Unforgiven’ co-star to pay tribute at 2025 Oscars

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's 'mummified' remains were found on Wednesday

  March 02, 2025
Gene Hackman’s Unforgiven co-star Morgan Freeman is set to lead a heartfelt tribute at the 2025 Oscars, honoring the late actor’s legacy amid the continuous speculation swirling around the circumstances of his death.

As per TMZ, a relative of the two times Oscar winner revealed that he will share his thoughts about his Unforgiven co-star in a special slot during the in-memoriam segment.

It is also reported that the source claimed that the late actor's family will not attend the ceremony.

To note, Freeman and Gene starred together in the 1992 classic film, which gained the late actor his second Oscar award.

After eight years, they reunited for the 2000 thriller Under Suspicion, one of his final films before bidding farewell to Hollywood in 2004.

On Wednesday, Gene and his wife Betsy's 'mummified' remains were found by two maintenance workers at a mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The couple’s dog, a German Shepherd, was also found deceased while the other two were alive and healthy around the property.

The official's search warrant said that the death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa “to be suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation.”

