Millie Bobby Brown shuts down critics with bold move amid appearance backlash

Millie Bobby Brown confidently embraced her natural beauty, going makeup-free and opening up about her skin journey after facing criticism over her appearance.
The Stranger Things star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share a video skincare brand Florence by Mills.
In a shared video she featured herself without any makeup on her face while talking about the current state of her skin.
Donning a white and red buttoned shirt, she shared that her acne is "pretty bad," as she recommended acne patches from her brand for treatment.
"I don’t know if you can see, but my breakout’s pretty bad right now," she stated.
"I’m 21 years old, figuring out what my skin likes, and what it doesn't, but what it does like is the Spot a Spot Acne Patches,” Brown added.
She went on to explain that the Florence By Mills skincare patches are "infused with tea tree oil" and are "very calming."
"It's my savior right now," she added, before signing off with, "I love you guys, and I hope everybody's doing well. Much love."
Notably, Brown posted a clip shortly after the Enola Holmes actress responded to recent comments about her appearance.
Previously, Millie Bobby Brown turned to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of a British Vogue article with the headline, "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks", she wrote, "Thank you" under the image.