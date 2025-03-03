World

Bubble tea powerhouse Mixue stuns market with 30% share surge

Mixue Ice Cream and Tea actually has more locations than McDonald’s and Starbucks

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
Bubble tea powerhouse Mixue stuns market with 30% share surge
Bubble tea powerhouse Mixue stuns market with 30% share surge 

Mixue Ice Cream and Tea chain’s shares when listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange rosed by nearly 30%.

A Chinese company which might not be widely known known actually has more locations than McDonald’s and Starbucks.

As per BBC, the company raised $444 million  (£352m) through its initial public offering (IPO) which makes it the largest IPO in Hong Kong this year.

The company has gained popularity despite China’s economic difficulties, including a property crisis and low consumer and business confidence.

Mixue attracts its customers by offering affordable ice creams and drinks with an average price of six Chinese yuan.

As per the outlet, Mixue Ice Cream and Tea was founded in 1997 by Zhang Hongchao who was a student and founded the business as a part-time job to support his family financially.

The company’s full name, Mìxuě Bīngchéng means "honey snow ice city," with its stores feature a Snow King mascot.

Mixue claims to have over 45,000 stores in China and 11 other countries, including Singapore and Thailand and as per the reports, the company now plans to continue expanding.

Unlike Starbucks, which directly manages more than half of its stores, almost all Mixue locations are run by independent franchise owner.

Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’

Adrien Brody shares first post after Oscar win for ‘The Brutalist’
King Felipe steps out for new engagement after Uruguay visit

King Felipe steps out for new engagement after Uruguay visit
Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner slays in glitzy gown at Oscars 2025 with Timothée Chalamet
Queen Mary steals spotlight in Princess Kate's previously worn gown

Queen Mary steals spotlight in Princess Kate's previously worn gown
UK announces massive £1.6bn missile for Ukraine after European leaders summit
UK announces massive £1.6bn missile for Ukraine after European leaders summit
Trudeau to discuss Trump's Canada annexation threat with King Charles
Trudeau to discuss Trump's Canada annexation threat with King Charles
Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds special meeting with King Charles
Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds special meeting with King Charles
UK, France join forces with Ukraine to develop peace plan
UK, France join forces with Ukraine to develop peace plan
Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' go 3D in LEGO’s must-have new set
Van Gogh’s 'Sunflowers' go 3D in LEGO’s must-have new set
Israel implements ceasefire extension proposal for Gaza
Israel implements ceasefire extension proposal for Gaza
Donald Trump launches new lumber tariff probe, third in a week
Donald Trump launches new lumber tariff probe, third in a week
UK PM Starmer pledges full support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelensky
UK PM Starmer pledges full support for Ukraine in meeting with Zelensky
India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway
India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway
Namibia's founding father Sam Nujoma laid to rest after state funeral
Namibia's founding father Sam Nujoma laid to rest after state funeral
Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals