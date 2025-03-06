Sci-Tech

Firefly shares major milestone of Blue Ghost's lunar mission

The Texas-based startup Firefly has shared delightful update about Blue Ghost journey to moon

  March 06, 2025

Firefly Aerospace has shared an exciting video of Blue Ghost's moon landing!

Being the second-only private company to soft-land a spacecraft on the moon, the firefly's 6.6-foot-tall lander touched down on the moon on Sunday, March 2, 2025.

Read More: Firefly’s ‘Blue Ghost’ lunar lander makes historic touchdown on moon: Watch

As reported by CNN, Blue Ghost shared the footage on Wednesday, after successfully deploying an X-band antenna, which can beam an abundant of data and images back from the company.

Blue Ghost descended just north of the moon's equator within an ancient volcanic basic called Mare Crisium.

The spacecraft is expected to study the moon's surface for about two weeks until lunar nightfall turns the landing zone extremely cold and dark, making it almost impossible for the largely solar-powered lander to continue its operation.

In the absence of sunlight, the Blue Ghost is designed to work for around five hours as its equipped with batteries.

Additionally, Blue Ghost deployed the Lunar PlanetVac (LPV), a type of vacuum consisting of it's own gas, which is designed to suck up soil from lunar surface, making sample collection easier in the absence of gravity.

See Also: NASA to launch space observatory explaining the origin of universe

Notably, several lunar capsules developed by the private-sector have launched this year, mainly sponsored by NASA.

