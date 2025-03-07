Sports

LeBron James ‘unlikely’ to give Lakers break on next contract

LeBron James expected to seek full value with no doscount in next Lakers contract

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 07, 2025
LeBron James ‘unlikely’ to give Lakers break on next contract
LeBron James ‘unlikely’ to give Lakers break on next contract

Lakers star LeBron James would “highly unlikely” gave his team a contract discount in 2025.

According to Athlon Sports, James oes not want to help out his team when it comes to adding players in the coming offseason, during which he is all but certain to become a free agent.

James just became the first player in league history to combine for 50,000 points in both the regular season and playoffs, a remarkable tribute to both his greatness and the longevity of that greatness.

“It’s a hell of a lot of points, and I’m super blessed to be able to put that many points up in the best league in the world with the best players in the world over my career,” James told Spectrum SportsNet after Tuesday's game. “It’s pretty special.”

James is playing at age 40, he shouldn't. He is averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Lakers this year, and doing so for a team that is rolling in the Western Conference, sitting behind Oklahoma City with the No. 2 seed. 

Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo
Princess Beatrice makes first post-baby outing with husband Edoardo
Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name
Millie Bobby Brown spills truth about her real name
Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate’s grace in striking new royal potrait
Princess Isabella mirrors Princess Kate’s grace in striking new royal potrait
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s face losing ‘big’ title after Duchess ‘warning shot’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s face losing ‘big’ title after Duchess ‘warning shot’
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt note for Real Madrid on 123rd birthday
Cristiano Ronaldo pens heartfelt note for Real Madrid on 123rd birthday
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Emma Raducanu begins coaching trial with Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells
Fred Stolle, Australian tennis icon and beloved commentator, dies at 86
Fred Stolle, Australian tennis icon and beloved commentator, dies at 86
Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40
Lewis Hamilton gears to break decades long record at 40
Arne Slot become brutally honest about Liverpool ‘lucky’ win over PSG
Arne Slot become brutally honest about Liverpool ‘lucky’ win over PSG
FIFA unveils record-breaking $1 billion prize for Club World Cup
FIFA unveils record-breaking $1 billion prize for Club World Cup
Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai
Emma Raducanu reveals chilling details of ‘creep’ stalker incident in Dubai
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
Cristiano Ronaldo receives surprising shout out from former Dutch footballer
LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points
LeBron James makes history as he becomes first NBA player to score 50K points
Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism
Jannik Sinner coach reveals world No. 1 ‘mature’ response to doping criticism
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury
Dallas Mavericks faces major set back after Kyrie Irving early exit due to injury
Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation
Vikrant Gupta stunned by Kohli’s fanbase in Pakistan, showers praise on nation