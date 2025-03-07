LeBron James ‘unlikely’ to give Lakers break on next contract

Lakers star LeBron James would “highly unlikely” gave his team a contract discount in 2025.
According to Athlon Sports, James oes not want to help out his team when it comes to adding players in the coming offseason, during which he is all but certain to become a free agent.
James just became the first player in league history to combine for 50,000 points in both the regular season and playoffs, a remarkable tribute to both his greatness and the longevity of that greatness.
“It’s a hell of a lot of points, and I’m super blessed to be able to put that many points up in the best league in the world with the best players in the world over my career,” James told Spectrum SportsNet after Tuesday's game. “It’s pretty special.”
James is playing at age 40, he shouldn't. He is averaging 24.9 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Lakers this year, and doing so for a team that is rolling in the Western Conference, sitting behind Oklahoma City with the No. 2 seed.