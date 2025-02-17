World

Keir Starmer ready to deploy troops in Ukraine to guarantee security

UK prime minister emphasises securing a lasting peace in Ukraine is ‘essential’

  • February 17, 2025
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that he is “ready” to deploy troops in Ukraine to guarantee its security.

According to BBC, ahead of the European leaders leaders emergency summit in France on Monday, February 17, 2025, Starmer said that he is “ready and willing” to deploy UK troops on the Ukrainian ground for its security as part of a peace deal.

UK PM wrote in an article for The Daily Telegraph, “The UK is ready to play a leading role in accelerating work on security guarantees for Ukraine. This includes further support for Ukraine’s military, where the UK has already committed 3 billion a year until at least 2030. But it also means being ready and willing to contribute to security guarantees to Ukraine by putting our own troops on the ground if necessary.”

“I do not say that lightly. I feel very deeply the responsibility that comes with potentially putting British servicemen and women in harm’s way. But any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent and the security of this country,” he added.

Moreover, this means that UK troops might safeguard Ukraine along with soldiers from other European countries near the border between Ukrainian-held and Russian-held territory.

