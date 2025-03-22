World

Kai Trump's mom, Tiger Woods romance to be blamed for her poor performance?

Kai Trump's mother Vanessa Trump has been dating the golf player Tiger Woods for several months

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 22, 2025
Kai Trumps mom, Tiger Woods romance to be blamed for her poor performance?
Kai Trump's mom, Tiger Woods romance to be blamed for her poor performance?

Kai Trump witnessed a disastrous golf tournament after her mother, Vanessa Trump's secretly relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods became public.

As reported by DailyMail, on Friday, March 21, 2025, the 17-year-old participated in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, South Carolina, which concluded in a disappointing result.

The granddaughter of President Donald Trump has been struggling on one of the most prestigious tournaments with no support to lean against as mom has been keeping low profile since the dating news broke out.

Related: Kai Trump receives generous gift from grandfather Donald Trump

Selected amongst the 24 best young female golfers in the world, Kai found herself in the last place after a series of serious blunders.

Vanessa, who has always showed up for her daughter during golf tournaments was missing from the course, along with Tiger, whose own son Charlie Woods is playing at Sage Valley.

Furthermore, Kai's father, Donald Trump Jr., who was reportedly "cool" with ex-wife dating the golf star was also a no-show for the teen.

Fans who showed up to catch a glimpse of Tiger and Vanessa were also left disappointed and were kept at bay by Kai's eight-man secret service.

Related: Is Tiger Woods dating Trump's ex-daughter-in-law Vanessa Trump?

Notably, it was reported that Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods have been spending time together at the golfer's estate.

Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise leaves Donald Trump baffled
Barron Trump’s surprising tech expertise leaves Donald Trump baffled
Trump to provide future fighter jet contracts to Boeing amid China threats
Trump to provide future fighter jet contracts to Boeing amid China threats
Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations
Saffron Walden crowned UK’s best place to live out of 72 locations
Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges
Namibia swears in first female president amid economic challenges
Turkey: Protesters continue demonstrations despite government ban
Turkey: Protesters continue demonstrations despite government ban
UK’s most-visited attractions in 2024: Who took top spots?
UK’s most-visited attractions in 2024: Who took top spots?
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'
Elon Musk’s estranged daughter slams him as 'pathetic man-child'
UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers
UN shares critical update about glacier mass on World Day for Glaciers
Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss
Apple TV+ becomes most non-profitable Apple service amid major annual loss
London's Heathrow airport halts operation due to power outage
London's Heathrow airport halts operation due to power outage
Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Trump signs executive orders to ‘begin eliminating’ Department of Education
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours
Japan plans to build world's first 3D-printed train station in just 6 hours