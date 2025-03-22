Kai Trump's mom, Tiger Woods romance to be blamed for her poor performance?

Kai Trump witnessed a disastrous golf tournament after her mother, Vanessa Trump's secretly relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods became public.
As reported by DailyMail, on Friday, March 21, 2025, the 17-year-old participated in the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, South Carolina, which concluded in a disappointing result.
The granddaughter of President Donald Trump has been struggling on one of the most prestigious tournaments with no support to lean against as mom has been keeping low profile since the dating news broke out.
Selected amongst the 24 best young female golfers in the world, Kai found herself in the last place after a series of serious blunders.
Vanessa, who has always showed up for her daughter during golf tournaments was missing from the course, along with Tiger, whose own son Charlie Woods is playing at Sage Valley.
Furthermore, Kai's father, Donald Trump Jr., who was reportedly "cool" with ex-wife dating the golf star was also a no-show for the teen.
Fans who showed up to catch a glimpse of Tiger and Vanessa were also left disappointed and were kept at bay by Kai's eight-man secret service.
Notably, it was reported that Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods have been spending time together at the golfer's estate.