Mpox: Karachi confirms first case of MVP

Pakistan reported its second mpox case of 2025 in Karachi, marking the first reported case in the city.
Sindh Health Department reported that the patient, a 28-year-old resident of Shah Latif Town, tested positive for mpox.
Related: Monkeypox: spread, risk, symptoms, and treatment
His wife, who recently travelled abroad, first showed symptoms before he was infected. He is currently in isolation and admitted to Jinnah Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment.
Patients' samples were sent to Dow University Laboratory, which confirmed the infection.
Health officials have urged citizens to follow strict precautionary measures and diligently monitor the situation.
In 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) approved the emergency use of the mpox vaccine, LC16, developed by Japan’s KM Biologics.
This marks the second vaccine for WHO approval, after Bavarian Nordic’s vaccine, which was authorised at the starting of this year.
The approval comes after ongoing efforts to fight mpox outbreaks, especially in Africa, where over 50,000 cases and up to 1,100 deaths have been reported last year.
Furthermore, the WHO has pledged to donate 3.05 million vaccine doses, with certain injection needles, to support Congo’s vaccination efforts.
Related: Monkeypox hits Pakistan: Three cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa