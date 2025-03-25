World

Iron Age hoard linked to ancient elites uncovered in stunning discovery

The discovered artifacts which are around 2,000 years old include parts of wagons and ceremonial spears

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 25, 2025
Iron Age hoard linked to ancient elites uncovered in stunning discovery
Iron Age hoard linked to ancient elites uncovered in stunning discovery

A rare and extraordinary collection of Iron Age artifacts has been found by archaeologists.

Named the Melsonby hoard, the discovery consists of over 800 items which were unearthed by metal detectorist Peter Heads.

The artifacts were located in two ditches near the village of Melsonby in North Yorkshire.

After Peter Heads informed the relevant authorities about the discovery, Professor Tom Moore who is the head of archaeology at Durham University, was brought in to examine the site.

Iron Age hoard linked to ancient elites uncovered in stunning discovery

Upon examining the site, he quickly realized that the find was extremely rare and significant, describing it as a “once-in-a-lifetime discovery."

Related: World’s oldest ‘pyramid’ may be nature’s work, not man-made, scientists claim

The expert said in a statement, "The Melsonby hoard is of a scale and size that is exceptional for Britain and probably even Europe.”

The statement continued, “Unusually it includes lots of pieces of vehicles and items such as the wine mixing bowl which is decorated in both Mediterranean and Iron Age styles.”

Iron Age hoard linked to ancient elites uncovered in stunning discovery

It added, “Whoever originally owned the material in this hoard was probably a part of a network of elites across Britain, into Europe and even the Roman world."

The discovered artifacts which are around 2,000 years old include parts of wagons, ceremonial spears and harnesses used for ponies.

Iron Age hoard linked to ancient elites uncovered in stunning discovery

Additionally, archaeologists found iron tires that had been deliberately bent out of shape.

Iron Age hoard linked to ancient elites uncovered in stunning discovery

Many of the items had also been intentionally burned or broken as part of a ritual, suggesting they may have been used in religious or ceremonial practices.

The total value of the discovered hoard was estimated at £254,000.

Sinkhole claims life of motorcyclist in South Korea
Sinkhole claims life of motorcyclist in South Korea
Japanese court slams South Korean-based sect for manipulative tactics
Japanese court slams South Korean-based sect for manipulative tactics
New Zealand earthquake: 6.7 magnitude tremor jolts South Island
New Zealand earthquake: 6.7 magnitude tremor jolts South Island
Putin gifts Trump 'mysterious' portrait as Colorado painting sparks controversy
Putin gifts Trump 'mysterious' portrait as Colorado painting sparks controversy
Japan introduces new rules for climbing Mount Fuji amid over tourism
Japan introduces new rules for climbing Mount Fuji amid over tourism
Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies at 63
Samsung Electronics co-CEO Han Jong-hee dies at 63
Erdogan slams protest over Istanbul mayor arrest as 'movement of violence'
Erdogan slams protest over Istanbul mayor arrest as 'movement of violence'
Andrew Tate, brother Tristan return to Romania after US trip
Andrew Tate, brother Tristan return to Romania after US trip
Morrisons announces major closures putting hundreds of jobs at risk
Morrisons announces major closures putting hundreds of jobs at risk
From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos: Surprising first jobs of world’s richest people
From Bill Gates to Jeff Bezos: Surprising first jobs of world’s richest people
23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns amid financial struggles
23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns amid financial struggles
US DNA genetic testing company 23andMe declares bankruptcy
US DNA genetic testing company 23andMe declares bankruptcy