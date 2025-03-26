World

Chipotle closing in 2025: Here's what we know so far

Chipotle Mexican Grill has been rumoured to shutdown due to bankruptcy

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 26, 2025
The internet went berserk after rumours broke out last week about the closing of Chipotle Mexican Grill due to bankruptcy.

The information, which turned out to be untrue, was spread after a Spanish media outlet Unión Rayo published a misleading article about the closing of Farmesa Fresh Eatery, a spin off version of Chipotle.

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, several users turned to their X account to express their frustration over the possible shutdown of their favourite restaurant.

Erin Wolford, the fast-casual restaurant rep debunked the rumours on Saturday, March 22, 2025 as she shared in a statement that "false information stemmed from an inaccurate online article confusing Chipotle with a venture it testes in 2023."

The franchise has also reached out to the original site to correct the story and has since received an apology for the inaccurate article written last week.

Along with not closing their doors to the regular customer, Chipotle is also planning to expand as Wolford noted, "We anticipated opening between 315 to 345 new restaurants this year with at least 80% including a (digital drive-thru) Chipotlane."

Notably, the American multinational chain is nowhere near bankruptcy with zero debt and over $2 billion in cash reserves, and has opened 304 company-owned restaurants at 257 locations in 2024.

