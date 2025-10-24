UK braces for chilly weekend as Arctic winds bring first signs of snow

The UK is set to experience colder weather this weekend with the possibility of the season's first snow in some areas.
As per multiple reports, while temperatures will feel colder due to strong northerly winds bringing Arctic air, significant snowfall isn't expected.
Most showers and any potential snow will be concentrated on coastal and hilly areas exposed to the wind.
Any sleet or snow is expected mainly on mountain tops above about 400 meters.
Weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain have been lifted in some areas as Strom Benjamin moves east.
The Met Office's deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said in a statement, noting, "As Storm Benjamin clears the UK and heads towards Denmark late [on Friday] cold Arctic air will sweep across the country, bringing a noticeably chilly weekend as temperatures fall below average."
It added, "Although many areas will see dry weather with sunny spells, it will feel cold in the brisk northerly winds. Showers are expected in the north and west, some of these falling as snow over Scottish mountains."
Meanwhile, the UK will end daylight saving time on Sunday as clocks go back.