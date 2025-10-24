World

UK braces for chilly weekend as Arctic winds bring first signs of snow

Showers are expected to turn wintry over hills in the north UK this weekend

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
UK braces for chilly weekend as Arctic winds bring first signs of snow
UK braces for chilly weekend as Arctic winds bring first signs of snow

The UK is set to experience colder weather this weekend with the possibility of the season's first snow in some areas.

As per multiple reports, while temperatures will feel colder due to strong northerly winds bringing Arctic air, significant snowfall isn't expected.

Most showers and any potential snow will be concentrated on coastal and hilly areas exposed to the wind.

Any sleet or snow is expected mainly on mountain tops above about 400 meters.

Weather warnings for strong winds and heavy rain have been lifted in some areas as Strom Benjamin moves east.

The Met Office's deputy chief meteorologist Chris Bulmer said in a statement, noting, "As Storm Benjamin clears the UK and heads towards Denmark late [on Friday] cold Arctic air will sweep across the country, bringing a noticeably chilly weekend as temperatures fall below average."

It added, "Although many areas will see dry weather with sunny spells, it will feel cold in the brisk northerly winds. Showers are expected in the north and west, some of these falling as snow over Scottish mountains."

Meanwhile, the UK will end daylight saving time on Sunday as clocks go back.

Advertisement

Harvard shooting prompts temporary lockdown, no injuries reported

Harvard shooting prompts temporary lockdown, no injuries reported
Cambridge police confirmed that a shooting had occurred near Sherman Street by Danehy Park

US inflation slows in September as consumer prices rise less than expected

US inflation slows in September as consumer prices rise less than expected
US prices rose at a 3% annual rate in September, slightly beating forecasts

Social Security COLA 2026 boosts retirement benefits with 2.8% increase

Social Security COLA 2026 boosts retirement benefits with 2.8% increase
Social Security serves as the main source of income for roughly 40% of older Americans

Tropical Storm Melissa set to slam Jamaica with heavy rain, dangerous winds

Tropical Storm Melissa set to slam Jamaica with heavy rain, dangerous winds
Jamaica is likely to experience the most severe impact from the storm

Louvre heist gives German lift company unexpected PR boost

Louvre heist gives German lift company unexpected PR boost
Louvre ‘priceless’ jewel heist lift goes viral as Böcker launches witty ad campaign

Xi Jinping to meet Trump for first time in his second term amid trade war

Xi Jinping to meet Trump for first time in his second term amid trade war
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are all set to meet in South Korea after more than five years

US ends ‘all trade’ talks with Canada due to ‘egregious behaviour’

US ends ‘all trade’ talks with Canada due to ‘egregious behaviour’
Trump accuses Canada of interfering in US Supreme Court decision over anti-tariff ad

Alaska Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to major IT outage

Alaska Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to major IT outage
IT outage grounds Alaska Airlines flights across the US for second time this year

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao pardoned by Trump in major move

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao pardoned by Trump in major move
US President Donald Trump's pardon could allow Binance to resume operations in the United States

Doctors strike to hit hospitals across England in November amid pay dispute

Doctors strike to hit hospitals across England in November amid pay dispute
Resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors account for roughly half of all the doctors working in the NHS

Rivian plans major layoffs amid falling EV demand, market pressure

Rivian plans major layoffs amid falling EV demand, market pressure
Rivian is facing strong competition from Tesla, Ford and many fast-growing Chinese companies

Darren Bailey suffers heartbreaking family loss in Montana helicopter crash

Darren Bailey suffers heartbreaking family loss in Montana helicopter crash
Bailey has previously served as member of both the Illinois State Senate and the House of Representatives