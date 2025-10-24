US ends ‘all trade’ talks with Canada due to ‘egregious behaviour’ 

US President Donald Trump has announced that all the “trade negotiations” with Canada have ended.
In a late-night post on Truth Social on Thursday, October 23, Trump, while calling the publicly funded Canadian network, Ontario TV, advert factually wrong, declared that all trade talks with Canada “are terminated.”
The 79-year-old wrote, “The Ronald Reagan Foundation has just announced that Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs. The ad was for $75,000,000. They only did this to interfere with the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court, and other courts.”
“TARIFFS ARE VERY IMPORTANT TO THE NATIONAL SECURITY, AND ECONOMY, OF THE U.S.A. Based on their egregious behavior, ALL TRADE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CANADA ARE HEREBY TERMINATED. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.
According to Sky News, the announcement has once again increased trade tensions between US and Canada that have been building for months.
It is also speculated that the trade relation between the neighbouring countries could get worse because of the ad.
The advertisement by the Ontario government features former president Ronald Reagan speaking against tariffs, emphasising that they cost jobs and lead to trade wars.
However, after the advertisement got aired, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation accused Ontario's government of "using selective audio and video" without concern and threatened legal action.