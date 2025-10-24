Tropical Storm Melissa set to slam Jamaica with heavy rain, dangerous winds

Jamaica is bracing for strong Tropical Storm Melissa as the system moves across the central Caribbean Sea.
Nearby nations, including Hispaniola and Cuba are also on alert but experts say Jamaica is likely to experience the most severe impact from the storm.
The National Hurricane Center said in a statement, noting, "Due to Melissa’s slow motion, the risk of a prolonged multi-day period of potentially damaging winds, heavy rainfall resulting in life-threatening flash flooding and numerous landslides, and coastal flooding continues to increase for Jamaica," as per USA Today.
The Hurricane center adviced people in Jamaica to quickly complete all safety preparations as the island could be hit by strong winds and heavy rains starting Friday, October 24 or Saturday, October 25.
Meanwhile, Jamaica is expected to experience extremely heavy rainfall with total rainfall might exceed over 24 inches in many areas and in some places it could even surpass 30 inches.
Meteorologists warned that this heavy rainfall could lead to severe flooding and dangerous conditions.
Based on past records, Jamaica is directly hit by a hurricane only about once in every 10 to 11 years.
Andrew Hazelton, an associate scientist at the University of Miami's Cooperative Institute for Marine and Atmospheric Studies said he is becoming more worried that Melissa could either hit Jamaica directly or pass very close to it but emphasized that the island will definitely be affected.