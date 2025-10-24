Louvre heist gives German lift company unexpected PR boost

World

A family-run German business unwittingly became wrapped up in the crown jewel heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris and is turning the use of one of its furniture lifts into a publicity coup.

“When you need to move fast” is the new tongue-in-cheek advertising tagline for the company Böcker, which is based in the town of Werne near Dortmund, in a campaign on Facebook and Instagram mounted within a day of the brazen thefts.

According to The Guardian, the posts feature a picture of the now world-famous Agilo furniture elevator that the thieves used to gain entry to the museum through a window, grab an estimated €88m (£76m) worth of Napoleonic jewellery and in less than 10 minutes escape with the loot on motorbikes.

The device, whose inclined ladder is seen in press photos reaching to a first-floor balcony, can carry “up to 400kg of treasures at 42m per minute – as quiet as a whisper”, the company says.

Its marketing chief, Julia Scharwatz, said she and her husband, the family firm’s third-generation chief executive, Alexander Böcker, were reading the news online together on Sunday when they were “shocked” to see the picture from the dramatic robbery at the French museum showing one of their products.

“It became clear to us, oh my goodness, this is a reprehensible act and they’ve misused our device to do it,” she said. “But after it was apparent that no one had been hurt, we started making a few jokes and putting our heads together on slogans we found funny.”

Böcker, which was founded in 1958 and whose slogan is “My way to the top”, says on its website its business is built on “tradition and innovation”. It has about 600 employees.

