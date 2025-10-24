World

Xi Jinping to meet Trump for first time in his second term amid trade war

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are all set to meet in South Korea after more than five years

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Xi Jinping to meet Trump for first time in Trumps second term amid trade war
Xi Jinping to meet Trump for first time in Trump's second term amid trade war

The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.

According to Al Jazeera, the White House announced that the leaders of the two largest economies in the world will meet next week ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a press briefing on Thursday, October 23, said that the US president will take part in a “bilateral meeting” with Xi on the morning of October 30.

This came a day after the Republican president himself confirmed meeting with his Chinese counterpart and expressed, “I think something will work out. We have a very good relationship, but that will be a big one.”

The 79-year-old further added that he will urge Jinping to stop companies from buying Russian oil.

Although China has not yet confirmed the meeting, South Korean presidential security advisor Wi Sung-lac said that the Chinese and American presidents will be visiting the country during the summit.

It will be first meeting between Trump and Jinping since 2019, as the trade tension between the biggest economies escalated.

It is worth noting that Trump has threatened to slap an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting in November unless China relaxes its restrictions on rare earth exports.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Louvre heist gives German lift company unexpected PR boost

Louvre heist gives German lift company unexpected PR boost
Louvre ‘priceless’ jewel heist lift goes viral as Böcker launches witty ad campaign

US ends ‘all trade’ talks with Canada due to ‘egregious behaviour’

US ends ‘all trade’ talks with Canada due to ‘egregious behaviour’
Trump accuses Canada of interfering in US Supreme Court decision over anti-tariff ad

Alaska Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to major IT outage

Alaska Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to major IT outage
IT outage grounds Alaska Airlines flights across the US for second time this year

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao pardoned by Trump in major move

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao pardoned by Trump in major move
US President Donald Trump's pardon could allow Binance to resume operations in the United States

Doctors strike to hit hospitals across England in November amid pay dispute

Doctors strike to hit hospitals across England in November amid pay dispute
Resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors account for roughly half of all the doctors working in the NHS

Rivian plans major layoffs amid falling EV demand, market pressure

Rivian plans major layoffs amid falling EV demand, market pressure
Rivian is facing strong competition from Tesla, Ford and many fast-growing Chinese companies

Darren Bailey suffers heartbreaking family loss in Montana helicopter crash

Darren Bailey suffers heartbreaking family loss in Montana helicopter crash
Bailey has previously served as member of both the Illinois State Senate and the House of Representatives

King Charles’ first 5p coins enter circulation across UK

King Charles’ first 5p coins enter circulation across UK
Collectors are eager to collect coins with King Charles's portrait

Taftan volcano rises 3.5 inches in a year after 700,000 years of silence

Taftan volcano rises 3.5 inches in a year after 700,000 years of silence
Scientists alarmed as 'extinct' Iranian volcano shows signs of eruption after 700,000 years

Over 50% of Gen Z unhappy with jobs, ready to quit: Survey

Over 50% of Gen Z unhappy with jobs, ready to quit: Survey
38% of employees plan to quit their jobs as survey reveals significant jump from last year's numbers

White House East wing to be torn down 'within days' for Trump's ballroom

White House East wing to be torn down 'within days' for Trump's ballroom
Trump claims new 'finest ballroom ever built' will be solely funded by him and friends

NYC mayoral final debate turns savage as Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa trade jabs

NYC mayoral final debate turns savage as Mamdani, Cuomo, and Sliwa trade jabs
Zohran Mamdani and Andrew Cuomo lock horns during fiery final New York City mayoral debate