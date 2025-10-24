Xi Jinping to meet Trump for first time in his second term amid trade war

The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.
According to Al Jazeera, the White House announced that the leaders of the two largest economies in the world will meet next week ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in a press briefing on Thursday, October 23, said that the US president will take part in a “bilateral meeting” with Xi on the morning of October 30.
This came a day after the Republican president himself confirmed meeting with his Chinese counterpart and expressed, “I think something will work out. We have a very good relationship, but that will be a big one.”
The 79-year-old further added that he will urge Jinping to stop companies from buying Russian oil.
Although China has not yet confirmed the meeting, South Korean presidential security advisor Wi Sung-lac said that the Chinese and American presidents will be visiting the country during the summit.
It will be first meeting between Trump and Jinping since 2019, as the trade tension between the biggest economies escalated.
It is worth noting that Trump has threatened to slap an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods starting in November unless China relaxes its restrictions on rare earth exports.