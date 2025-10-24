World

Social Security COLA 2026 boosts retirement benefits with 2.8% increase

Social Security serves as the main source of income for roughly 40% of older Americans

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
Social Security COLA 2026 boosts retirement benefits with 2.8% increase
Social Security COLA 2026 boosts retirement benefits with 2.8% increase

The Social Security Administration has confirmed an increase in retirement payments for 2026.

The agency announced that the cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will be 2.8% which means retirees will receive about $56 more per month on average starting in January.

Over the past 20 years, the COLA has averaged 2.6% each year while in 2025, the adjustment was 2.5%.

This increase is also much smaller than the larger adjustments given in previous years when inflation was much higher.

As per multiple reports, many seniors feel these annual increases still don't keep up with their growing expenses.

Social Security serves as the main source of income for roughly 40% of older Americans.

Around 71 million people including seniors and those with disabilities receive Social Security.

“Social Security is a promise kept, and the annual cost-of-living adjustment is one way we are working to make sure benefits reflect today’s economic realities and continue to provide a foundation of security,” Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank J. Bisignano said in a statement, as per CNBC.

In total, 75 million Americans receive benefits from the agency including Social Security or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) with some receiving both types.

The Social Security's annual increase is based on inflation from the third quarter of the year.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Tropical Storm Melissa set to slam Jamaica with heavy rain, dangerous winds

Tropical Storm Melissa set to slam Jamaica with heavy rain, dangerous winds
Jamaica is likely to experience the most severe impact from the storm

Louvre heist gives German lift company unexpected PR boost

Louvre heist gives German lift company unexpected PR boost
Louvre ‘priceless’ jewel heist lift goes viral as Böcker launches witty ad campaign

Xi Jinping to meet Trump for first time in his second term amid trade war

Xi Jinping to meet Trump for first time in his second term amid trade war
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are all set to meet in South Korea after more than five years

US ends ‘all trade’ talks with Canada due to ‘egregious behaviour’

US ends ‘all trade’ talks with Canada due to ‘egregious behaviour’
Trump accuses Canada of interfering in US Supreme Court decision over anti-tariff ad

Alaska Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to major IT outage

Alaska Airlines flights grounded nationwide due to major IT outage
IT outage grounds Alaska Airlines flights across the US for second time this year

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao pardoned by Trump in major move

Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao pardoned by Trump in major move
US President Donald Trump's pardon could allow Binance to resume operations in the United States

Doctors strike to hit hospitals across England in November amid pay dispute

Doctors strike to hit hospitals across England in November amid pay dispute
Resident doctors, formerly known as junior doctors account for roughly half of all the doctors working in the NHS

Rivian plans major layoffs amid falling EV demand, market pressure

Rivian plans major layoffs amid falling EV demand, market pressure
Rivian is facing strong competition from Tesla, Ford and many fast-growing Chinese companies

Darren Bailey suffers heartbreaking family loss in Montana helicopter crash

Darren Bailey suffers heartbreaking family loss in Montana helicopter crash
Bailey has previously served as member of both the Illinois State Senate and the House of Representatives

King Charles’ first 5p coins enter circulation across UK

King Charles’ first 5p coins enter circulation across UK
Collectors are eager to collect coins with King Charles's portrait

Taftan volcano rises 3.5 inches in a year after 700,000 years of silence

Taftan volcano rises 3.5 inches in a year after 700,000 years of silence
Scientists alarmed as 'extinct' Iranian volcano shows signs of eruption after 700,000 years

Over 50% of Gen Z unhappy with jobs, ready to quit: Survey

Over 50% of Gen Z unhappy with jobs, ready to quit: Survey
38% of employees plan to quit their jobs as survey reveals significant jump from last year's numbers