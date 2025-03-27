Monmouthshire, Brecon Canal faces urgent water shortage 

The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal one of Wales' most popular waterways is at risk of drying up within a week due to a serious water shortage.
The canal operators have issued an urgent warning that if there is no rainfall soon, the situation will become critical.
As per BBC, the issue has sparked discussions about how the historic canal should maintain its water supply in the future especially after restrictions were placed on taking water from the River Usk which is environmentally sensitive.
The River Usk is legally recognized as a protected area because it supports rare wildlife including the Atlantic salmon which is in danger of becoming extinct in Wales.
Despite calls for intervention, the Welsh government has stated that any agreement between the Canal & River Trust and Welsh Water would be a commercial matter and it will not be involved.
The canal stretches for 35 miles (56 km) and passes through the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park (formerly known as the Brecon Beacons National Park) and the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
It is a major tourist attraction, bringing in around 3 million visitors each year who come for activities like boating, walking and cycling.
As per the reports, in February Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal and River Trust in Wales, sent a letter to local businesses, revealing the challenges the canal is facing.
The letter explained that the canal, which was historically used to transport iron and coal to Newport docks has long depended on water from the River Usk and its smaller streams which make up 80-90% of its supply.
However, new laws introduced to help protect rivers now require special licences for water extraction.
These restrictions limit the amount of water that can be taken, leading to concerns about water shortages for the canal.
