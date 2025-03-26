World

Best restaurants in Asia revealed in Seoul's award show

An Indian cuisine fine dining based in Bangkok topped the list of Asia's Best restaurants in 2025

  • March 26, 2025
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy has compiled a list of top restaurants in the continent for 2025.

As reported by CNN, the academy consists of more than 300 food critics, chefs, writers and restaurateurs.

The ceremony was held in Seoul, South Korea on Tuesday evening, March 25, 2025 for the second time in a row, which highlights people enthusiasm for Korean cuisine.

Kim Jae-ho, chef at the Andaz Seoul Gangnum shared with the outlet, noting, "Korean culture is becoming popular abroad. I will work to become a chef who can play a role in further spreading Korean dining culture to overseas."

In the top 50 list, Bangkok and Tokyo have secured the most spot out of all the cities, with Hong Kong and Singapore coming close with total of seven entries each.

Furthermore, Bangkok's Chudaree 'Tam' Debhakam won the "Asia's Best Female Chef," who is known for her farm-driven cuisine that showcases the beauty of Thai produce.

In addition to that, a Bangkok's restaurant also secured the number one spot at the award show.

Gaggan is known for its remarkable fine-dining experience, which serves Indian cuisine with some influence from around the world.

Here are the top 10 spots from the list of Asia's best restaurants:

1. Gaggan (Bangkok)

2. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

3. Wing (Hong Kong)

4. Sezanne (Tokyo)

5. Mingles (Seoul)

6. Nusara (Bangkok)

7. Odette (Singapore)

8. La Cime (Osaka)

9. Chef Tam's Seasons (Macao)

10. Onjium (Seoul)

