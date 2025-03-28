Drug-resistant fungus spreading at ‘alarming rate’ in U.S., CDC warns

A drug-resistant fungus called Candida auris is spreading through hospitals at an alarming rate in U.S, accoridng to U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
This pathogen, C. auris, was first detected in the U.S. in 2016, though case numbers remained stagnant until a significant surge in 2021, CDC stated.
In 2016, there were 51 cases reported, but by 2023, the number increased to 4,515 newly reported cases.
Related: Malaria treatment: Scientists find way to make human blood toxic to insects
CDC released an statement regarding a rapid increase in C.auris and said, “C. auris is an urgent AR [antimicrobial resistance] threat, because it is often resistant to multiple antifungal drugs, spreads easily in healthcare facilities, and can cause severe infections with high death rates.”
C.auris spreads through direct contact with an infected or colonised person, and contaminated medical equipment.
A colonised individual has the fungus on their skin but does not have any symptoms.
However, an infected person may experience various symptoms, including chills, sepsis, fever and severe complications that may lead to organ failure.
To avert the spread of this fatal disease, most California-based hospitals have executed screening procedures for patients.
Those detected with C.auris are isolated from the rest of the hospital.
Although C.aauris poses a great threat to human health worldwide, experts believe that with appropriate surveillance, and precautionary measures, it can be managed and treated.
Related: Western Australia faces worst measles outbreak in past five years